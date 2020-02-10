STATESTOP NEWS

B Sri Ramulu meets Amit Shah

IBC News Bureau February 10, 2020
0 114 Less than a minute

Bengaluru: In a curious development, union home minister Amit Shah, who is busy overseeing the party national affairs and the CAA, NRC and NPR related issues spent 45 minutes with Karnataka health minister B Sreeramulu at his official residence.
Both the leaders discussed the prevailing political situation in Karnataka.

Sreeramulu met Shah to invite him for his daughter’s marriage, but what has surprised the BJP leaders is the time given by Shah to Ramulu.

According to the sources, Sreeramulu discussed his elevation as the DCM, to which Shah is said to have given a big explanation.

After Shah, Sreeramulu also met party organising secretary BL Santosh and other leaders. He is expected to meet Prime minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind today.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

February 10, 2020
49

Modi govt suppressing freedom of expression: Dr K Prakash

February 10, 2020
41

Country cannot be destroyed till its culture is alive: B V Vasanth Kumar

February 10, 2020
43

HDK and Revanna have looted state’s exchequer: Puttaswamy

February 10, 2020
46

NCW takes cognizance of sexual harassment at Gargi College

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker