Ayushmann Khurrana says ‘It’s like early November of the north’

Ayushmann Khurrana needs no introduction as the talented actor has carved a niche for himself by delivering back to back stellar performances on the silver screen. With a fabulous 2019, Ayushmann is currently gearing up to entertain the audience with his upcoming films.

While the temperatures of Mumbai becoming quite cold, the versatile actor seems to have set the mercury levels rising as he flaunts his washboard abs in his latest post. Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann captioned the post as “Good morning. January sabse khoobsurat maheena hota hai Mumbai mein. The natives may think it’s too cold, par yeh Chandigarh ka ladka seh sakta hai. It’s like early November of the north. Thank you @jaysamuelstudio for the click. See you soon.”

Will millions of followers on Instagram, the National Award winner actor is gearing up to star in Aanand L. Rai’s ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ that focuses on same-sex relationship. Talking about the project, he said, “I was born and brought up in a small city and growing up I did not have adequate knowledge, understanding on this. I have seen my perspective about the LGBTQ community evolve and I slowly recognised the societal stigma and stereotypes associated with the community at large and it pained me.”