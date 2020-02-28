Ayushmann has left some big boots for me to fill, but it’s going to be a fun ride: Nithiin

National award-winning film Andhadhun is all set to be remade in Telugu with Nithiin reprising the role of Ayushmann Khurrana. The much-awaited film was launched amid much fanfare recently, and Nithiin says he can’t wait to get started. “Ayushmann Khurrana made a great impact in the original so definitely there are some big boots to fill. But it’s going to be a fun ride and I look forward to playing this character,” shares the Bheeshma star.The film is being helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi, who says Nithiin was his first choice for the remake.

“When you do a remake like this, it’s important to get the cast right and I feel Nithiin is the perfect fit for this role. A film like Andhadhun is right up my alley because I enjoy doing genre-bending cinema. Nithiin too was looking to play fresh characters and both of us agreed that we should make this film together,” shares Merlapaka Gandhi, who has earlier helmed films like Venkatadri Express and Krishnarjuna Yuddham.

Nithiin will be reprising the role of a visually-impaired musician who finds himself an unwilling participant in a series of events that threaten his life. “I’ve made minor changes to the screenplay for the Telugu version. I’ve made it a bit tighter than the original, especially in the second half. However, Nithiin’s character in the film will stay true to the one in the original, I did not want to tamper with it,” says Gandhi. The female leads however, will see some minor changes. Tabu and Radhika Apte had starred in the original. “We are still on the hunt for the leading ladies. It’s important that we cast someone who can do justice to the original and at the same time, bring some freshness to their character,” the director points out, adding that those who have seen the original will still love the remake. “Watching this film with Nithiin as the lead actor will be a totally different experience. There will be plenty of excitement in store for Telugu fans,” shares the filmmaker.

However, those excited for the film will have to wait a little longer as Nithiin has his hands full at the moment. “I have to wrap up shoot for Rang De and a film with Yeleti Chandrasekhar before I can begin shooting for this,” adds Nithiin.