AYUSH Dept to study Art of living foundation’s Covid cure

Global spiritual leader and humanitarian, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar called for large scale studies on effectiveness of AYUSH medicines in tackling COVID-19 through immunity building after reported success in initial researches, including key study at Frankfurt Biotechnology Innovation Center.

“I want to congratulate the Indian Government and Ministry of AYUSH for giving a platform to our traditional system of Ayurvedic medicine, so that more research can be afforded for studying the benefits of these medicines in boosting immunity and holistic health,” said Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. “We often neglect the usefulness of our traditional systems of medicine. We need to scientifically explore the benefits of these systems for wider acceptance across the globe. Not too many people outside Tamil Nadu know about the Siddha medicine, but herbal formulations based on Siddha are now being researched by German researchers.”

Along with Gurudev, the other key dignitaries present were, Dr Christian Garbe, Managing Director, FIZ Frankfurt Biotechnology Innovation Center, Frankfurt; Dr Raj Manchanda from the AYUSH Department, New Delhi; Prof. Dr. K. Kanakavalli, Director General, Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS), Chennai, Mr Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva, and Dr M.Ravi Kumar Reddy Chief Science Officer, Sri Sri Tattva.

“We are very pleased to take initiative in this extraordinary research project and thus also to be able to make our contribution in the fight against the coronavirus,” said Dr. Christian Garbe, Managing Director of the FIZ, “we started the ‘Ayurgenomics’ research project in Mid-2020 to examine anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting Ayurvedic agents for their effectiveness against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.” Ayurgenomics means using genomic tools for Ayurveda and investigate the correlation of Prakriti (individual psycho-physiological constitution) and Genomics, Dr. Garbe explained.

Representing AYUSH Department, Delhi Dr Raj Manchanda said “I am happy to receive the Kabasura Kudineer tablets medicines for 10,000 people from Sri Sri Tattva for free distribution, we will be documenting the outcomes and sharing in due course.”

Multiple studies are now being conducted on the immuno -modulatory effects of traditional Indian medicines, nationally and internationally.

Among them, a pivotal research study by Frankfurt Innovation Center for Biotechnology (FIZ) shows the efficacy of Kabasur Kudineer Tablet, a classical Siddha formulation, along with other Ayurveda medicines for screening inhibitors of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike: ACE2 interaction. The study found, Kabasura Kudineer tablets was the strongest inhibitor (84%) of Spike glycoprotein in coronavirus strains, in restricting entry of virus into cells in invitro studies.

“We distributed Kabasura Kudineer as a prophylactic care in state of Tamil Nadu for improving the immunity and found it effective,” said Dr.Kanakavalli, DG CCRS, Chennai.

Another clinical study was carried out at Narayana Hrudayalaya, Bengaluru to evaluate the effect of AYUSH medicines in management of COVID-19, where AYUSH including Kabasura Kudineer medicines were administered as add-on therapy for patients with mild symptoms. The study found that use of AYUSH interventions as an add-on therapy did not negatively impact the clinical outcomes in COVID-19. With not a single adverse event, the trial confirmed the safety and tolerability of AYUSH medicines including Sri Sri Tattva Kabasura Kudineer tablets, Shakti Drops and Turmeric plus tablets (Sri Sri Tattva proprietary medicines), for use among patients with mild symptoms.

Yet another study is conducted at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute to evaluate the immune-modulating properties of herbal medicines (Amruth Tablets, Tulasi Arka,Shakti Drops and Turmeric plus tablets) as immuno-modulators among 96 health care workers stationed at COVID-19 wards. All 96 subjects received either standard of care protocol or herbal medicines with SOC in the ratio of 1:1 for a period of 14 days. The antioxidant and immune markers were investigated among the subjects. While the data is still coming in, the initial results have been encouraging.

“Results showed significant improvement of clinical and laboratory parameters like immunity markers, viz. IFN-β and IFN- λ and Antioxidant markers viz. Superoxide dismutase (SOD), Catalase (CAT), Malondialdehyde (MDA), Glutathione (GSH) after 14 days of treatment with Sri Sri Tattva Immunity Products along with Standard of care. Further studies can be planned to establish and will help people at large.” Dr.C.R.Jayanthi, Dean cum Director, BMCRI.

Apart from being mentioned in the State Assembly in Tamil Nadu, in September 2020, the Madras High Court encouraged the Centre to popularize Kabasura Kudineer, given its effectiveness in boosting one’s immunity.

“The consumer of today is very educated about their choices. AYUSH systems are a clear preferred choice to maintain one’s health, Arvind Varchaswi Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva said, “We have always approached it’s initiatives with a scientific temperament. These research findings are only the beginning. We need to encourage the use of AYUSH medicines for both Prophylactic care and therapeutic care, spread the benefits of traditional system of medicine, especially in the space of immunity building and are happy to donate these medicines for 10,000 doses to the Director of AYUSH Delhi for free distribution and conducting a study.”