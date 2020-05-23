ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Avatar sequels to resume production next week in New Zealand

IBC Office May 23, 2020
0 79 1 minute read

The production on James Cameron’s much-awaited Avatar sequels is expected to restart in New Zealand next week. Producer Jon Landau took to Instagram on Thursday to share that he and the rest of the Avatar cast and crew will be returning to New Zealand next week.

“Our ‘Avatar’ sets are ready. — and we couldn’t be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week,” Landau wrote while sharing a photograph of two water vessels used in the films. “Check out the Matador, a high speed forward command vessel (bottom) and the Picador jetboat (top) — can’t wait to share more,” he added.

The work on the Avatar sequels came to a halt in March with lockdown orders by the New Zealand government due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in an interview with Empire for the new Celebration Of Cinema issue, Cameron shared that he is confident that his much-awaited Avatar 2 will release as planned.

Avatar 2 is currently slated for a release on December 17, 2021. “I want to get back to work on ‘Avatar’, which right now we’re not allowed to do under state emergency laws or rules. So it’s all on hold right now,” Cameron said.

The filmmaker had shared that he was scheduled to take the filming to New Zealand before the lockdown. “We were about to shoot down in New Zealand, so that got pushed. We’re trying to get back to it as quick as we can,” he said.

It is being believed that Avatar 2 takes place 12 years after the events of the first movie. It follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) as he roams the planet of Pandora with the new family he has with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

The first part was a huge success, becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time when it released in 2009. Its worldwide record was broken last year by Avengers: Endgame.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

May 23, 2020
144

Parents with degrees give their children significant advantage in maths

May 23, 2020
174

UK Court order Anil Ambani to pay $700 million to Chinese banks in 21 days

May 23, 2020
87

JSW Steel Q4 net profit cracks by 86 pc to Rs 242 crore

May 23, 2020
142

Samsung India partners with Facebook to take its offline retailers online

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker