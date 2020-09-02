Avatar Purusha shooting to resume from Sept 14

Shooting in Sandalwood is returning to normalcy, with filmmakers heading to resume the pending shoots of their projects. After films like Phantom, Bhajarangi 2, and KGF Chapter 2, the next in line to go on the sets will be Suni’s directorial, Avatar Purusha. The film, produced by Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, stars Sharan and Ashika Ranganath, and the makers are planning to start the shooting from Sept. 14.

Confirming the news, director Suni says the team has to shoot one fight sequence, which will be choreographed by Vikram, and three songs choreographed by Bhushan master. The entire shoot will require one month to complete. Along with the lead pairs, those joining the shoot will include actors Sai Kumar, Sudharani and Bhavya.

The family entertainer, which brings back the Chuttu Chuttu pair from Raambo 2, went on floors in February at Chikmagalur. Suni has included an element of Trishanku and the slogan, Aswathama Hatha Kunjaraha, in his story, which has Sharan playing the role of a junior artiste who will appear in different shades. Avatar Purusha made under the banner Pushkar Films also features Srinagar Kitty in an important role as a black magician called Kumara, who hails from Odisha. It has Arjun Janya composing the music while DOP William David is handling the camera work.