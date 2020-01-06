Avane Srimannarayana gets a 15 min trim

Actor Rakshit Shetty has said that ‘Avane Sreemanarayana’, which has appeared in 400 cinemas, has earned four times more than his previous film ‘Kirik Party’.

Speaking at a news conference on Sunday with the film crew in Hubli, he said: “The film is drawing mass audiences and family audiences to the theater. The response was not as good as expected in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu but has been well received. The publicity of cinema viewers is also drawing more people to the theater. The film will be released in Hindi next week.

‘Piracy is too much for pan India movies. For that purpose, we have entered into an agreement with an IT company. “If anyone has cinema on their websites, the IT team is immediately deleting it,” he said.

‘The next film,’ 777 Charlie, ‘is half finished. I am preparing to make an action cut for ‘Punyakkoti’. The film is intended to be used mostly by artists from North Karnataka. ”

17-minute trim: Sachin Ravi, director of the film, said: ‘Many people who have watched Avane Srimannarayana’ have felt that the cinema duration (3 hours and 6 minutes) was too long. As such, the duration of the film is being reduced by 17 minutes.

‘This cinema is the fruit of three consecutive years of hard work. In the meantime we have seen the cinema hundreds of times. Immersed in it, the film is never boring. But, it is important how the audience finally accepts. So, based on his opinion and advice, we have taken a 15-minute cut. Actors Pramod Shetty and Balaji have given the film a new feel. There is good response abroad too.” He said.