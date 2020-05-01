Auto-driver stabbed during free milk distribution, 10 accused held

The Bengaluru Police have arrested ten people including two women for allegedly stabbing a 40-year-old man in a fight that broke out over free milk distribution in Senshadripuram on Wednesday. Reportedly, this is the second incident of violence related to free milk distribution in the city in two days.

The man, identified as Vinod Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver, is battling for life after the clash. The row began on Tuesday when Kumar levelled allegations against Nagaraj, who is in charge of BBMP’s milk distribution scheme, of favouring people known to him. Both of them live in VV Giri Colony and engaged in a fight with each other on Tuesday night.

Milk distribution row resumes

According to a report of the Times of India, the fight began again in the morning on Wednesday when Nagraj was questioned over the same matter by Kumar’s niece A Lalitha. The police said that in no time supporters of Nagaraj and Kumar gathered in the area and clashed.

During the fight, Kumar was stabbed in the stomach by Nagaraj’s supporters. The police have arrested ten persons, including two women for allegedly attacking Kumar.

Another incident

Last month, a scuffle broke out between two women over free milk distribution in Viratnagar’s Channappa reddy Layout. A 39-year-old woman identified as gouramma claimed that she was distributing free milk at the street where she lives and his 41-year-old neighbour, identified as Sujatha, raised objections and asked her son to take a video of the milk distribution which sparked the quarrel. A case and the counter case was registered against the two parties. Gouramma, her husband, their daughter and son were booked for criminal intimidation, outraging modesty of woman, intentional insult provoking breach of peace and assault.