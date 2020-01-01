Australia bushfire: Seven killed, 200 homes destroyed

New South Wales (Australia)

The latest fires, which raced towards the coast this week, have also destroyed more than 200 homes.

Conditions have eased slightly, and a major road that was closed in Victoria was reopened for two hours on Wednesday to allow people to leave.

But many people remain in fire-hit areas – in one town, police dropped off 1.6 tonnes of drinking water by boat.

The seven deaths in New South Wales including two people found in separate cars on Wednesday morning. A father and son who stayed behind to defend their home and farm equipment and a 28-year-old volunteer firefighter who was killed when wind flipped his fire engine.

Local media also reported a further death in Victoria. The death brings the total of fire-related fatalities across Australia this season to at least 18, with warnings this could rise.

Of the homes destroyed, 43 were in East Gippsland, Victoria, while another 176 were in New South Wales.

Earlier on Wednesday, New South Wales Rural Fire Service said 916 homes had been destroyed this season, with another 363 damaged and 8,159 saved.

In Mallacoota, Victoria – where thousands fled to the beach on Tuesday – police boats arrived with 1.6 tonnes of water for residents.

They also brought food, a paramedic and medical supplies.

At the same time, police warned people in Sunbury, Victoria – around 40km (25 miles) north-west of Melbourne – to leave the area, as an emergency fire warning was in place.

Earlier, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said workers would take advantage of the milder weather on Wednesday to clear roads and restore power.

But she said temperatures were expected to rise again on Saturday.

“At the very least, weather conditions will be at least as bad as what they were yesterday,” she said. The fire service warned they had been unable to reach some people in remote areas.

“We’ve got reports of injuries and burn injuries to members of the public,” said New South Wales rural fire Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons.

“We haven’t been able to get access via roads or via aircraft – it’s been socked in [runways have been closed] or too dangerous.”