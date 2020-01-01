Audience go nosy for Yuvarathna new look

Vishnavi K V

Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s new flick ‘Yuvarathna’ has been in news from the day the film was announced. The team released Puneeth Rajkumar’s new look poster on January 1st on Hombale films page. The team wished Happy New Year 2020 to fans by revealing the new look poster of Appu in Yuvarathna saying, ‘We know his Power, He is our Power’. Puneeth looks very young in the new poster where he has a skeleton carrying at his back and dinosaur model in the background. The poster looks very interesting and the audiences are nosy about knowing the character of his in the film.

Puneeth Rajkumar is playing the character of a college-going student as per the sources. But the director Santosh Ananddram told in a press meet that “Puneeth will be having three looks in the film and each look drives fans crazy. Audience will see Powerstar in new avatar in this film.” He also added that Puneeth is playing a role of mid 20s college student. The teaser got released in October 2019 where it says, ‘Here comes the Hooker, The Captain, and The Macho’ and had a Rugby match sequence in it. It conveyed a hint of Puneeth’s character as Rugby player in the film. The team had already revealed the first look poster and several stills in 2019 and those went viral on social media and are keeping fans eager for its release.

Sayyeshaa Saigal is playing opposite to Puneeth and Yuvarathna has a huge casting list where renowned actors like Prakash Rai, Saikumar, Dhananjay, Rangayana Raghu, Sonu Gowda, Diganth Manchale, Radhika Sarathkumar, Achyath Kumar are playing major roles. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Homable films; renowned music director SS Thaman is giving music. The film is expected to release in March 2020 and the team will give further updates very soon.