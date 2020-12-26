AU warns against disruption to CAR elections

Addis Ababa

The Peace and Security Council of the African Union (AU) has urged all armed groups and political actors in the Central African Republic (CAR) to refrain from any actions that might obstruct Sunday’s legislative and presidential elections.

On Friday, the Council also called on the stakeholders to refrain from any action or attitude that might hinder the performance of the National Elections Authority (ANE) agents, as well as refrain from any measure that might hamper the free movements of the population and candidates throughout the electoral process.

The Peace and Security Council has warned that whoever insists on doing so will be held personally accountable and will be liable to legal and political prosecution.

Sunday’s polls elect the President and National Assembly are taking place following the signing of a peace agreement in February 2019 between the government, which controls only a fifth of the country’s territory, and 14 armed groups.

If no presidential candidate receives more than 50 per cent of the vote, a second round of the presidential elections will take place on February 14, 2021.

On December 3, the CASR Constitutional Court accepted 17 candidatures for the presidential elections, including incumbent President Faustin-Archange Touadera.

The country has been devastated by violence since 2013 when the Muslim Seleka rebels ousted then-president Francois Bozize, prompting reprisals from mostly Christian militias.

The Peace and Security Council expressed deep concern over the escalation of violence in the country and the collusion between some armed groups and political leaders that has brought about more unjustified deaths, misery, and desolation to the population.

The Council has commended UN mission to CAR, MINUSCA for its continued multifaceted efforts and support, including the protection of civilians, as well as in helping the defence and security forces secure the country.

It called on all neighbouring countries to continue contributing to the stabilization of the country and the facilitation of the upcoming electoral process.

The Council further encouraged the people of CAR, including the signatory and non-signatory parties, political actors, civil society, women and youth associations to continue supporting the implementation of the peace agreement (APPR-RCA), which remains the sole credible path for the restoration of lasting peace in the whole country, beyond the electoral process.