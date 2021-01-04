AtmaNirbhar Covid-19 Vaccine is a matter of Pride: Health & Medical Education Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar

Bengaluru

Preparations in place for vaccine distribution It’s a matter of pride for us that India has developed vaccine in a record time ahead of many developed nations, said Health & Medical Education Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar Speaking to the media here on Monday, Dr.K Sudhakar thanked PM Narendra Modi and all scientists who worked relentlessly to invent the vaccine.

We have developed indegenous vaccine ahead of several developed nations and all Corona warriors will be administered vaccine in the first phase. Now emergency approval has been given for restricted use and full license will be approved aftet the successful completion of 3rd stage clinical trials. I have personally spoken to the scientists involved in research and development of vaccine and it is safe.

This is a gift to the world by India, Said the Minister Preparations are in place to distribute for vaccine distribution. Private hospitals will also be roped in if required, he said. 48 passengers were tested positive out of which 34 are UK returnees. Mutant corona virus is found in 10 people among them, all are recovering in government hospitals, and said Dr.Sudhakar 75 people returned from UK could not be traced out. Home department and BBMP have assured to trace them soon.

Tracing is delayed as 3 people have foreign address and some immigration issues, the Minister clarified. Government has considered all factors and taken a decision. There are guidelines for flight operations as well, he said.