Assam invites textile firms to invest in state, assures customised support to ventures

Guwahati

The Assam government has invited textile companies to invest in the state, assuring customised support to their business ventures.

With the advancement of the Act East policy, Assam is now the centre of Southeast Asia with access to eight crore people, Industry and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said.

Participating from Assam in the ‘Exclusive Investment Forum’ webinar organised by the Union Ministry of Textiles in collaboration with Invest India on Monday, Patowary said the state’s robust infrastructure makes it an ideal investment destination for textile and apparel companies.

“As per the fourth All India Handloom Census, Assam has the highest number of looms and weavers in India. With 10.9 lakh weaver households and 10.19 lakh looms, the cottage industry provides huge employment opportunities to the people.

The state has a textile park and is contemplating to set up another such park,” he said.

Apart from Assam, representatives of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana participated in the webinar.

Chairing the webinar, Union Minister for Textiles, Smriti Irani, highlighted the centuries-old history of textile in India. She said India has a vast textile market, abundant raw materials and investor-friendly policies.

Assam produces 4,650 tonnes of Eri silk, 156.96 tonnes of Muga silk and 59.50 tonnes of mulberry every year, state Industries and Commerce Department Commissioner and Secretary K K Dwivedi said.