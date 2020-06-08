Asian stocks hug 3-month highs after surprise US jobs recovery, oil ticks up

Tokyo

Asia shares advanced on Monday after a surprise recovery in US employment lifted hopes of a quicker global economic revival after many weeks of lockdowns aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic.

MSCI’s broadest gauge of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.23%, extending gains to an eighth straight day. The index has surged 34% from 4-year lows struck in mid-March when the world was grappling with the pandemic.

The new wave of optimism was triggered by US nonfarm payrolls, which unexpectedly rose by 2.509 million jobs last month – versus consensus estimates of a fall of 8 million jobs after a record plunge of 20.687 million in April.

The Labor Department’s closely watched employment report also showed a surprise fall in the jobless rate to 13.3% last month from 14.7% in April, a post-World War Two high.

The data raised hopes of a quick economic recovery as governments worldwide ease social curbs aimed at stemming the virus.

Chinese trade data published on Sunday also revealed the impact from the coronavirus crisis.

Exports contracted in May as global lockdowns continued to sink demand, while a sharper-than-expected fall in imports pointed to mounting pressure on manufacturers as world growth stalls.

In Japan, revised gross domestic product data for the first quarter showed the economy contracted less than initially thought, though the outlook suggested the nation was facing its worst postwar slump due to the pandemic.

Brent crude climbed 2% to $43.16 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude put on 1.6% to $40.18 a barrel.

“The market has been rallying on hopes of economic re-openings but the actual oil demand has not risen that much yet. In a way, the market is supported by a flood of liquidity,” said Tatsufumi Okoshi, senior commodity economist at Nomura Securities, referring to monetary easing around the world since March.