Ashwathnarayan lashes out at Cong for ‘playing politics’ in tough times

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan accused opposition parties of playing politics even during floods and natural disasters and asked them to play a constructive role.

He also defended the measures taken by the state government to manage the situation.

“Instead of giving constructive ideas to the government, is it right to play politics and waste time during these challenging times?” Ashwath Narayan asked in a statement released by his office in response to the Congress party’s criticism of the government’s handling the flood situation.

The DCM stated that the opposition has been criticising the government over the COVID issue and now it is taking up the issue of the floods.

The opposition leaders need some or the other issue to keep attacking the government, he said.

“In a democratic setup, the opposition party must work constructively. They must lend a helping hand to the government and work responsibly in emergency situations like these.

“If there are lapses on the part of the government, let them highlight the same,” he added.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, on Thursday, had accused the state government of failing to come to the rescue of the flood-affected and raised questions about its very existence.

Stating that the government had been efficiently handling the flood situation, which hit the state amid the COVID outbreak, the DCM said that people living in places of danger are being moved to safer places.

As immediate relief, the government has announced Rs 10,000 relief to the families affected by the rains and Rs 5 lakhs to those whose homes have completely been damaged.

The government will extend help to rain-hit families just like last year, he said. He added that the government will appeal to the Centre in this regard.

“District in-charge ministers are taking care of the flood-hit regions in their respective districts.

Even the district administrations are working equally hard to handle the situation. We are doing everything we can to help the affected families, he said.

“Along with medical help, we have provided relief materials and the required resources in all the affected districts,” Narayan added.

Swollen rivers and flood like situation continue to threaten lives and property in several parts of Karnataka as torrential rains continue.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister also warned doctors, paramedical staff and others necessary in the fight against COVID of legal action if they remain absent from work.

“Doctors and paramedical staff must diligently carry on their duty. The government has already provided them with all the necessary safety equipment.

“In addition, they have also being given COVID allowance and insurance cover.

“Legal action will be taken against those who fail to report to duty immediately,” Narayan added.