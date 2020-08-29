Ashwathnarayan apprises Governor of steps to implement NEP

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan met Governor Vajubhai Vala to apprise him of the steps taken to implement the new National Education Policy (NEP).

“Karnataka wants to be the first state to implement the NEP,” said Narayan to Vala when they met on Friday evening.

The Deputy Chief Minister told the Governor about the task force constituted to deliberate on how to implement the NEP.

Narayan explained the administrative and legal amendments which the state is intending to make to facilitate NEP implementation.

“The implementation would start as soon as the task force submits the final draft, which is expected to happen very soon,” he added.

Vala expressed happiness over the steps taken to implement the new education policy and also offered his suggestions to the Deputy Chief Minister.

The southern state is taking a number of steps to implement the NEP as soon as possible.

The government is waiting for the final recommendations of the high-level task force constituted immediately after receiving the draft of the NEP.

Earlier, Narayan had said the state will establish 16 universities and 34 autonomous educational institutions in the next three years, aimed at attaining the goals set by the NEP by 2030.

The Karnataka government has set a deadline of 10 years to achieve the goals mentioned in the NEP, calling it ‘Target-2030’.