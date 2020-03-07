Ashwath Narayan inaugurates ‘Karavali RADCON 2020’

Mangaluru: The 36th annual Indian Radiology and Imaging Association (IRIA) Conference (Karnataka chapter) ‘Karavali RADCON 2020’ organised by the district unit of IRIA was inaugurated at TMA Pai Hall on Saturday, March 7. The two-day conference is based on themes involving Neuro Radiology and Musculoskeletal Radiology. Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan inaugurated the conference and sought suggestions from radiologists to make the PC-PNDT Act (Pre-Conception and PreNatal Diagnostic Techniques Act) effective. He said, “The laws should help society at large. When it causes a problem to the medical fraternity, then there is a need to nd a viable solution to overcome the problem. Remote diagnostic is a new buzzword in the medical devices sector. There is a need to monitor patients from taluks and village hospitals without having to visit them by using technology.” The minister informed that the state government will extend its all support to the medical fraternity. “The technology in the field of radiology keeps on changing and affordable technology has helped the society at large. Cost-effective diagnosis and treatment are available only in Karnataka. New innovations in the field of medical devices are the need of the hour. Medical devices and equipment are essential parts of healthcare delivery,” Ashwath Narayan added. Informing about the need for medical devices, he said that such devices are essential for accurate diagnosis, safe and quality treatment. “The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has decided to establish a centre for excellence, which would serve as a hub for research and invention,” he added. Speaking at the programme, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Pro-Chancellor Dr HS Ballal stressed the need for improving the quality in healthcare facilities. A souvenir was presented at the programme. IRIA National President-Elect Dr C Amarnath was present.