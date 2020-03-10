Ashika Ranganath becomes demanding actress of 2020

Ashika Ranganath is currently in the forefront of demanding actresses in Kannada cinema. The actress, who has been romantically involved with actor Sharan for the song ‘Chuttuttu’ in the film Rambo 2, has gained much interest in the actress. The year 2020 is expected to bring a large number of films to Ashika.

Ashika will be seen playing the lead role in the film and ‘Avatar Purusha’ with Sharan and ‘Remo’ with newcomer Ishaan. Only a couple of songs are pending. The charm of the Sharan-Ashika duo Rambo2 is expected to continue in ‘Avatar Purusha’.

Ashika has stepped into a guest role in a song from the movie Kotigobba 3 starring Sudeep. Ashika is also the heroine in ‘Madagaja’.

Mahesh Kumar’s ‘Madagaja’ has long been a curiosity about who will be the heroine. Initially the names of Rachita Ram, Anupama Parameswaran, Srinidhi Shetty and Ashika Ranganath were at the forefront of the debate. The directors claimed that the poster gives fans the chance to guess who the heroine is. Ashika finally got the chance to become the queen of ‘Madagaja’. The shooting of the film will start later this month. Ashika also says, ‘I have to get prepared for the long schedule’.

Ashika also stars in ‘Garuda’ and ‘Rangamandira’. ‘These two movies had been signed three years ago. Though a minor character in ‘Garuda’, it is a very affecting and a very important character. Also in Rangamandira, my character has a huge scope. By now, those two movies should have been completed. The directors and producers of the films have not yet taken over. However, they are saying that the films will be completed and released this year. But have to wait until the team confirms” said Ashika.

“Of the five films I am working on, three are Remo, Avatar Purusha, and Kotigobba 3. Scripts are coming from Telugu. I would only agree if big budget films are allowed by good directors and producers and good production banners. There is no desire to go to Bollywood. My goal is to stay in Kannada,” she added.