STATESTOP NEWS

Asghar threatened for supporting NRC, CAA

IBC News Bureau January 9, 2020
0 40 Less than a minute

Mangaluru

BJP youth leader Mohammed Asghar, who had given a statement that there will not be any problem to Muslims due to the implementation of National Registry of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) acts, has been issued a life-threat. 

Mohammed Asghar is an active worker of BJP and had spoken in favour of NRC and CAA. A person called Asghar from overseas and threateningly said, “As a Muslim what you have spoken in not correct. BJP will not even allow you to stay in India. Even then, you have joined with BJP and are speaking against the Muslims.

“If you speak like this in the district of Dakshina Kannada you will not be alive. This is last warning for you,” the caller said.

Asghar has said that he is going to file a police complaint in this regard.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

January 9, 2020
35

Kota invites Ivan to extend warn reception to Amit Shah

January 9, 2020
38

MoU between Mysuru University and Tara Prakashana to preserve ancient manuscripts

January 9, 2020
46

Recommend MCC to demolish Devaraja Market: DC

January 9, 2020
43

West Bengal govt tests capability of white-topped roads

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker