Asghar threatened for supporting NRC, CAA

Mangaluru

BJP youth leader Mohammed Asghar, who had given a statement that there will not be any problem to Muslims due to the implementation of National Registry of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) acts, has been issued a life-threat.

Mohammed Asghar is an active worker of BJP and had spoken in favour of NRC and CAA. A person called Asghar from overseas and threateningly said, “As a Muslim what you have spoken in not correct. BJP will not even allow you to stay in India. Even then, you have joined with BJP and are speaking against the Muslims.

“If you speak like this in the district of Dakshina Kannada you will not be alive. This is last warning for you,” the caller said.

Asghar has said that he is going to file a police complaint in this regard.