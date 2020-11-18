ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

As actors we must evolve and adapt to the digital medium: Tamannaah Bhatia

IBC Office November 18, 2020
In times of the pandemic, Bollywood saw the advent of digital medium when it comes to releasing their films. A lot of web shows sprung up too. This also led to a lot of actors jumping on to the digital bandwagon.

While movies have kept Tamannaah Bhatia busy, of late, the actress too ventured into the digital medium. Ask her if she’s adapted herself to the web space and she says, “I feel for the next couple of years we will see a lot of growth happening in the digital space. Therefore, as actors it is a must that we evolve and adapt to this medium.”

Interestingly, Tamannaah also feels that the new medium doesn’t discriminate against artists (nepotism, campism, favouritism) depending upon their demographics and treats them equally on the basis of the content and the talent. She explains, “The writing in this space is amazing. I am so happy to explore the kind of concepts that come here. For actors, it is a great time as it really doesn’t matter where you are from, what work you have done in the past, whether you are experienced or completely new. Because, when you watch digital content, what matters is if it is engaging and relatable to the audience or not and that’s it! I think this is the best time for actors as far as their career is concerned.”

