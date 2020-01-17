Arrested terror suspects planned to eliminate judges, police and Hindu leaders

With the arrest of Mehboob Pasha, head of ISIS-inspired terror outfit, Al-Hind, and state commander of the organization, the police have been able to collect many vital details.

The police questioning has revealed that the suspected terrorists, with the help of other operatives, had planned to function on the model of a terrorist organization titled ‘Base Movement’. The plan was to kill judges handling terrorist cases, police officers involved with the investigation, and Hindu leaders, it is said. Mansoor Khan, who had close contact with Sadiq Samir belonging to banned SIMI organization, was also arrested on Wednesday. He worked as the main planner for Jihadi activities on the line of ISIS. Mehboob Pasha is Khan’s relative. A few months back, Pasha had held discussions with Dubai-based ISIS leaders at the advice of Khwaja Koidin, member of ISIS, who has been arrested. The conversation was conducted on mobile phone.

ISIS, it is learnt, had promised to extend financial and arms support for terrorist activities in India and strategic support for organizing these activities, Pasha had admitted a few youngsters from the community to his outfit in the guise of volunteers for social service activities. He also used to give them money, sources in the department sated.

Out of the three now arrested, Khawaja Moideen is considered to be the most dangerous. A few years back, he had organized people to conduct disruptive activities in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at the advice of Haj Fakruddin, who had joined ISIS. He also had been delivering Jihadi lectures to physically handicapped youth from a particular community towards preparing them to volunteer as suicide bombers.

The police, who are questioning the arrested terror suspects, hope to unearth more information in the coming days.