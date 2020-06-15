Arjun Kapoor shares screenshot of chat with Sushant

Arjun Kapoor on Monday (June 15) took to his Instagram account to share a screenshot of his chat with Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote about how he didn’t know him well enough but still felt ‘the pain he did about losing his bearings and feeling that void of his mother.’

Arjun wrote a post along with the screenshot of the chat, “his mom a week after the release of Kedarnath. He was missing her I assume while the movie was being celebrated. I didn’t know him well enough though our paths crossed at yrf, events & screenings every now & then. I can’t say I understood what made him make this choice. I can say I felt the pain he did about losing his bearings & feeling that void of his mother. I hope ur in a better & happier space my friend. I hope u have found ur peace. We will all wonder & try & make sense of what happened today. I just hope & pray that when the circus settles down we as a society in due course realise ur choice wasn’t driven by one singular moment or thing but a culmination of so much that defines a human being not just by the profession u were in. Rest my dear brother Sushant you are now I hope at peace.