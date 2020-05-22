ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Ariana Grande pays tribute to 2017 Manchester bombing victims

IBC Office May 22, 2020
0 36 Less than a minute

Singer Ariana Grande has paid tribute to victims of the Manchester bombing attack, nearly three years after the tragedy. The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to pay her respects to the 22 people killed by a suicide bomber at her concert in 2017, reports thesun.co.uk.

She wrote: “I want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my love to everyone that is feeling the sadness and tremendous heaviness of the anniversary coming up this week.

“Not a day goes by that this doesn’t affect u and all of us still. I will be thinking of u all week and weekend. My heart, thoughts and prayers are with u always.”

The pop star signed off with a black heart and a bee emoji — a symbol of hope following the attack. Ariana had described the incident as “the worst of humanity”.

Following the act of terror, Ariana staged the One Love benefit concert in Manchester, inviting many of her famous friends to perform for the city. Stars such as Niall Horan, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus took to the stage to pay their tributes.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

May 22, 2020
29

China hikes defense budget to $179B

May 22, 2020
38

Now, China to dual-focus on on jobs, fighting coronavirus

May 22, 2020
33

PIA flight crashes with 107 on board in residential area

May 22, 2020
44

Pandemic changing shopping, focus now on making it faster, easier, safer

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker