Ariana Grande doesn’t feel ‘comfortable’ in now releasing her new album

Collaboration, or making music would be fine, but during self-isolation period singer Ariana Grande is not ‘comfortable’ to release any new full-fledged album. The 26-year-old star, who joined New Zealand DJ Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s ‘At Home’ series, recently discussed on why she won’t be releasing an album during the social-distancing times. During the conversation, the ‘7 Rings’ singer explained that she is making new music during these trying times, however, she doesn’t feel like it’s the right time to release a full project.

“I don’t really feel comfortable putting anything out right now, because other than this, it’s a really tricky time for all of that,” Variety quoted Grande as saying. Recently, the ‘God is a Woman’ singer, in collaboration with pop-star, Justin Bieber treated the music enthusiasts with the song ‘Stuck With U.’ The duo teamed up for the song to help others in need during the COVID-19 crisis. Speaking about the new collaboration, Grande said: “We wanted to put music out because music is the thing that makes people feel good.”

“It’s the thing that speaks most to people’s spirits, and we just wanted to lift them,” she added. The ‘Into You’ singer also revealed that she has a collaboration lined up with American singer Doja Cat, but kept silent about the release date.

“I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it’s time again to drop,” Grande added.