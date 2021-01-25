Archbishop of the Archdiocese-Bangalore visits the ISKCON Temple

Most Reverend Dr. Peter Machado accompanied by other priests of the archdiocese of Karnataka paid a courtesy visit to the ISKCON Bangalore temple on Monday, Jan 25, 2021.

As a part of the visit, Rev. Dr Machado received the blessings of Their Lordships Sri Sri Radha Krishnachandra and also had a guided tour of the Akshaya Patra kitchen where he understood the operations which go into the preparation of the meals every day.

Most Rev. Dr Machado and the priests also had a hearty conversation with Sri Madhu Pandit Dasa, President of ISKCON Bangalore and Sri Chanchalapathi Dasa, Senior Vice-President of ISKCON Bangalore as a part of their visit.

Some of the notable excerpts of Most Rev. Dr Machado, after visiting the temple and understanding the work done by ISKCON Bangalore and its initiative, Akshaya Patra Foundation:

“Your service is much more powerful than any religious propaganda. In our country, we have such a great religious heritage which should unite us, rather than creating any divide. ISKCON Bangalore is doing what Mother Teresa used to say, ‘Helping hands are better than Praying Lips.’ I can say that ISKCON Bangalore is making such small miracles in a new generation of our nation by feeding the children and motivating them to study well and to become new good leaders. I wish God’s blessings to all the volunteers in their efforts.”

Lastly he said “I am really grateful for having visited ISKCON Bangalore and exchanging thoughts and initiatives with the leaders. We wish you all success!”