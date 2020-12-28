AR Rahman’s mother Kareema Begum passes away

Music composer AR Rahman‘s mother Kareema Begum has passed away. The composer posted a picture of his mother on his social media page and confirmed the news. It is said that Kareema Begum passed away due to ill health.

Rahman was extremely close to his mother and in one his interviews, he had revealed that it was his mother who had realised that he would take up music in future. He had told CT in an interview earlier, “She has music instincts. Spiritually, she is much higher than me in the way she thinks and takes decisions. For instance, her decision of making me take up music. She made me leave school in Class XI and take up music. It was her conviction that music is the line for me.”

He had also added that theirs was not like a relationship in movies where the mother and son constantly hugged each other. But, at the same time, they had immense respect for each other. Rahman (then Dileep) was raised by his mother Kareema Begum (Kasthuri Sekhar) after his father music conductor RK Shekhar passed away when he was only nine years old.