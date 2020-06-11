ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

AR Rahman joins ‘No Land’s Man’ as composer, co-producer

IBC News Bureau June 11, 2020
0 43 1 minute read

Music maestro AR Rahman has joined the international film ‘No Land’s Man‘ as co-producer and composer.
Helmed by renowned Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, the upcoming movie has Indian thespian Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Australian theatre actor Megan Mitchell, and Bangladeshi musician and actor Tahsan Rahman Khan in pivotal roles.
“Time always gives birth to new worlds, new ideals. The newborn world has new challenges and new stories to tell. This is one such story,” Variety quoted Rahman as saying.
The movie chronicles the life of a South Asian, whose journey gets complicated when he meets an Australian woman in the U.S.
The film, shot in the U.S., Australia and India, is predominantly in English with some dialogue in Hindi and Urdu.
‘Sacred Games’ actor, Siddique said: “The filming experience for this project was challenging but a fulfilling one. AR Rahman‘s brilliance will definitely make the film richer.”
“Farooki and I first spoke about ‘No Land’s Man‘ at Film Bazaar in 2014. Between then and now, the film has become even more relevant as it looks at what it means to be a vulnerable person in a racially-divided world,” producer Srihari Sathe said.
No Land’s Man‘ won the MPAA (Motion Picture Association of America) and Asia Pacific Screen Awards’ Script Development fund in 2014. It was part of the Asian Project Market at Busan and was chosen as the best project at India’s Film Bazaar the same year.
Earlier in January, Siddiqui posted multiple pictures on Instagram with the team of the flick, marking the schedule wrap in New York and Sydney for ‘No Land’s Man.’
He also captioned the post as: “Wonderful experience with the most energetic team.”

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

June 11, 2020
44

Malls, eateries limping back to life as city moving towards normalcy

June 11, 2020
41

‘If released, she may abscond’: court while rejecting Amulya Leona’s bail plea

June 11, 2020
82

Techie gives Triple Talaq to wife on phone

June 11, 2020
71

‘Temporary premises to be designated for producing accused first time after arrest’

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker