Appu plays football in beard look, pics trending all over social media

VAISHNAVI K V

It’s been almost half a year since everything has gone upside down. Film industry also faced huge loss during this period. Film stars who always used to work vigorously, did not step out of their houses for shooting. But, many actors kept themselves busy from other activities. Some started exploring new things, while here is an actor who kept motivating people to stay fit and healthy during lockdown.

Yes, It is Sandalwood’s fitness freak Power star Puneeth Rajkumar. As everybody knows, Puneeth is too conscious about fitness. He kept himself busy from stop being lazy during the lockdown. His workout videos went viral on social media which inspired a lot of people to keep themselves active. Apart from workout, Appu is also keeping himself engaged with other physical activities. Recently, Puneeth Rajkumar, in his beard look played football, cricket along with his friends and cousins. Appu’s candid photos clicked by Chandan Gowda (Chandan Photography) has gone viral and setting trend on all social media platforms.

Power star Puneeth Rajkumar surprised his fans with his beard look in the lockdown period. He always appeared clean shaved, both on and off screen. But this look of Appu is undoubtedly creating a sensation in the industry. Puneeth himself is in love with this new look, hence not planning to shave anytime soon, says a close aid of Power Star.

“We want to see you with beard on screen at least once,” a lot of Power Star fans are commenting on posts. Some sources say that director Santosh Ananddram is planning to shoot Yuvarathnaa intro song with this new look of Puneeth. Also, according a few sources, ‘James’ director Chethan Kumar is planning to bring in beard look as one of the shades in the film. However, fans have to wait for any official announcement by both the teams.