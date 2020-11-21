Approval of the Department of Finance on Appointment of Veterinary Surgeons

Hubli

Of the 18 thousand posts in the Veterinary Department, 9 thousand are vacant. Prabhu Chauhan, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Hajj and Waqf, said that the Department of Finance has been forwarded a proposal regarding the appointment of veterinary doctors to the department.

Talking to media persons after inaugurating the newly built veterinary hospital at Hubli Taluk Anchattageri village at a cost of Rs 29.60 lakh

Recruitment of veterinary doctors on Kovid-19 background has been suspended. As a minister, I have made many improvements in the department. The Karnataka Animal Welfare Council has been set up by the Supreme Court order for the first time in the state to tighten the animal cruelty laws. The war room is being prepared for veterinarians and cattle ranchers to carry out more veterinary service in a timely manner.

15 veterinary vehicles have been issued to various districts in the state. Another 15 vehicles will be hired. In the state of Gujarat, the law of prohibition of Go murder is enacted. Departmental staff must perform duties properly. Otherwise, disciplinary action will be taken. He said the Athani Veterinary College would be opened soon. TNA MP Channamma Gorla, Member Lakshmi Shivalli

Dr.Parameshwara Nayak, Deputy Director, Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Managing Director Suresh Nayak, Managing Director of Dharwad Milk Federation, Manjunayak, Joint Director of KMF Training Centre, Subhash Padagannanavara, Assistant Director, Umesh Tirlapara, Veterinary Surgeon and others.