Apply for migration certificate, get marks card verified

SSLC students can now apply/receive migration certificates and seek verification of marks cards online within 10 days of paying fees.

Speaking at a press conference to discuss SSLC preparations on Monday, primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar said certificates of 1.1 crore candidates who took the exam between 2003 and 2019 are available in Dig lockers.

In all, 8,48,192 students will take the exam, scheduled from March 27 to April 9 at 2,879 centres across the state. They include 7,64,180 freshers and 54,432 repeaters from 14,735 schools.

Some 79,670 teachers have registered for evaluation, the highest being for Maths (15,769). Around 65,000 teachers are required for the exercise, which will be held in 228 centres from April 19.

Officials said 1,01,208 corrections were made after the draft hall tickets were issued on January 1. The corrections included signatures, names, photos and gender. The final corrected hall tickets will be sent in the second week of February. Headmasters have been told to upload the internal marks of SSLC students by the third week of February.

Admission tickets of students of four schools have not been released as its teachers haven’t registered for evaluation, officials said.

Modi book in schools?

Primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar said they are trying to distribute Exam Warriors, the book penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to all government schools. “The book is available in Kannada as well, published by Sahitya Prakashana Huballi. The book has answers to a lot of questions posed by students and will help boost their confidence,” he said.