IBC Office November 24, 2020
Hubli

Navanagar APMC police have arrested a gang of people who have been arrested for allegedly trying to sell it. Six people from Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi districts have been arrested for trying to sell an alleged idol of Lakshmi in Bairidevarakoppa.  The detainees were identified as Hussain Saab Malli, a resident of Vijaypur Mubarak Chowk, Babaleshwar Naka of Babu Jadhav, Sasalatti village of Laxmana Hadimani, Rabkavi Banahatti taluka, Bagalkot district, Basavaraj Mutagekara of Belgaum, Raju village  and Vijayapura Zandakabi.  APMC Navanagar police have arrested a team of fraudsters who allegedly sold a statue of Lakshmi at a high price for believing in idols. Two Maruti Swift Dzire cars used in connection with a Lakshmi statue and deeds have been confiscated by the accused.

