Apartment residents braces to support “Janata Curfew”, to cheer and clap braveheroes

Vaishnavi K V

COVID-19 is widely spreading across the globe where Bengaluru is also facing a critical situation from past two weeks. The entire city is partially shut and the roads are traffic free than never before. The residents of Bengaluru apartments, houses are taking special precautionary measures and standing along with the “Janata Curfew” which is beginning at 7 am and ending at 9 pm on Sunday. The 14 hours of curfew is to break the chain of coronavirus spread.

Coconut Garden Residents Welfare Association (CGRWA) is taking initiatives to support the curfew on Sunday. Coconut Garden association head Janardhan have passed strict orders to all the apartment buildings to take strict measures to keep them safe from coronavirus. “We have passed an awareness message to all the apartments in our layout to keep their surroundings clean and safe. We have also asked them to use sanitizers in all the buildings. For the “Janata Curfew”, we haven’t got any special plans, however all the residents are requested not come out of their houses and support this initiative,” said Janardhan, CGRWA Association Head.

SBB Royal, an apartment in the layout is following the necessary precaution, social distancing and have strictly ordered all residents from the building to not step out on Sunday during the curfew hours. Monish Pattar, SBB Royal association head told, “We have kept sanitizer at the entrance of the building and asked the security guard to make sure that every person entering the building will use it. We are mostly avoiding unnecessary outsiders from entering the apartment, whereas just the necessary people are allowed. The elevator is asked to clean for every 15-20 minutes to avoid the spread of virus.”

“We have asked the residents to join their hands in support to “Janata Curfew” and instructed to step out of their door at 5 pm on Sunday to thank those people who are serving despite having big challenges. We want to maintain social distance, hence we are not gathering in mass, but just stepping out of the doors to cheer and clap for those brave heroes,” Monish Pattar added.

Dr. Sridevi, a resident in the layout says, “Janata Curfew” is to break the chain of the widespread of virus. It is necessary to take as a serious challenge because the survival of virus on each thing differs. If it is a copper or a hot object, it cannot survive for more than three hours, whereas if it is on a copper or iron grill, it can last upto eight hours. As a doctor I would recommend to avoid stale and junk food and advice parents to be keen on their children to use sanitizers and mask.”

Not just the residents of coconut garden are joining their hands today for this curfew, but also residents across the city has decided to support this initiative.

Srikanth, a software employee from Girinagar said, “People usually gather for parties, meetings on Sunday as most of them have holiday. It is a very good idea by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing in “Janata Curfew” on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm. The important thing we need to follow to get out of this situation is social distancing, whereas I think this curfew will help us be successful in breaking the chain.”

Sumana, a student at Dayananda Sagar University says, “They have to implement curfew at least thrice in a week to get rid of this issue as soon as possible. Other countries like Russia and North Korea have taken strict measures to avoid the spread of virus. We need much more effective methods to get rid of this soon.”

However, the transportation such as metro is completely suspended on Sunday, whereas BMTC and KSRTC service will be few in number.