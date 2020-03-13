Anushka Shetty thrashes rumours on her alleged wedding with a divorcee

Popular South Indian actress and a darling among the masses, Anushka Shetty has completed 15 years in the showbiz arena. One among the few actresses in the country who can carry the entire film on their shoulders, Anushka’s trademark quality is to extract massive footfalls in the theatre without depending on a bankable male lead. Be it a period drama, suspense-thriller or a romantic comedy, the 38-year-old diva has proved her mettle time and time again with her solid acting chops and arresting screen-presence.

Meanwhile, the never-ending speculations on Anushka’s marriage are continuing to hog the limelight among media circles. A couple of months ago, rumours went rife that the Baahubali actress is dating an Indian cricketer who hails from north India and plays for a south Ranji team. After the news turned out to be false, grapevine once again suggested that she is seeing veteran director K Raghavendra Rao’s son Prakash Kovelamudi for quite some time and they might get married later this year.

Reacting on these baseless reports, Anushka Shetty said, “None of that news is true. I don’t get affected by such rumours. Don’t know why my wedding is such a big deal for anyone. Nobody can hide a relationship. How can I hide my wedding? It is a very sensitive matter and people should deal it with some sensitivity.”

The Bhaagamathie actress further added that she doesn’t like if someone tries to intrude into her personal space. “I have my personal space and I don’t like if someone tries to intrude into it. Marriage is a sacred space. As much as it is important to anyone, it is to me also. And the day when it really happens, people will know. I am someone who doesn’t like to hide things that make me happy. I might publicly not go announce who I am marrying. But people are always welcome to ask me, and I am ready forever to answer.”