Anushka Sharma’s next to be Jhulan Goswami’s biopic

Anushka Sharma has not announced a single film since the past one year. The actress was last seen in December 2018 release ‘Zero’ and since then has stayed away from the silver screen. However, latest buzz suggests that the actress could well have finalized her next film. According to a news portal, Anushka may step into the shoes of Jhulan Goswami, former Indian captain of women’s cricket team. A biopic on Jhulan Goswami is in the works and reports state that Anushka will play the lead in the biopic of the all-rounder.

While Anushka stayed away from announcing her new film, rumours were rife that the actress is going the family way. However, denying the same in an interview with Filmfare, Anushka had stated, “If you’re married then people ask, “Is she pregnant?” They love to read into something when there really isn’t anything.It’s so hard for people to believe that someone would like to take time off to be rejuvenated. You shouldn’t deny yourself that because it’s important to be able to think fresh. Then you can take the right decisions. You need to have a balanced mind to take the right calls in life. I’ve been reading scripts. I’m dying to sign a great script and get back on the set. That’s what I love doing the most. I want to feel creatively charged.”