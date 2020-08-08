Anushka Sharma Tells Us Why Life Experiences Matter

Anushka Sharma feels watching films doesn’t always help you understand movie-making better. It’s life experiences that matter. The actor-turned-producer’s Army background shaped the choices she makes while producing content.

“Being Army kids, we are always open to new ideas. The constant travelling helped us understand local stories. Such experiences have not only aided us in story-telling, but also make us look at things differently, rather than in a set societal perspective,” says Sharma, who runs her production house with brother Karnesh.

If she has taken the less-travelled path in NH10 (2015), Phillauri (2017), Pari (2018), Paatal Lok and Bulbbul, “it’s because we have followed our instincts,” she adds.

Anushka concludes, “The business of production is tricky and even the most experienced cannot say that they have figured it out. You just learn from your mistakes. Even when things don’t work the way you wanted, they give us learnings.”

As a producer, Anushka Sharma has made some bold and brave choices like NH10, Pari, and Phillauri, and has also backed a show like Paatal Lok, which was widely acclaimed. Her latest project as a producer was Bulbbul, which streamed on Netflix.