Anupama Parameswaran to pair opposite to ‘Rowdy Boys’

According to the latest buzz in the film industry, Anupama Parameswaran is all set to share the screen space with noted producer Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish Reddy in an upcoming film, which is Titled ‘Rowdy Boys’.

It is known news that Anupama Parameswaran has worked in Dil Raju’s production venture ‘Shatamanam Bhavati’, which was blockbuster at the box officer. Later she was also seen in ‘Hello Guru Prema Kosame’. Recently when Dil Raju offered the role to act in Ashish Reddy’s film which is a youthful entertainer, the actress Anupama Parameswaran agreed to come on the board and will be seen romancing with Dil Raju’ nephew.

The upcoming film will mark the debut of Dil Raju’s cousin Sirish’s son Ashish, which will be helmed by ‘Husharu’ fame Sree Harsha Konuganti. The shoot of this upcoming untitled film of Ashish Reddy has been started. Now we have to wait and see whether Anupama Parameswaran proves her mettle and cement her position with this movie ‘Rowdy Boys’.

Anupama was last seen in Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas starrer ‘Rakshasudu’ was a decent hit but it did not fetch her any offers. She is currently working on a film in Malayalam. News is that Anupama got an offer in Telugu recently. Currently, she is busy listening to the script.