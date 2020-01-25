Anupama Gowda in Suhasini’s ‘Benkiyalli Aralida Hoovu’

Another movie starring Anupama Gowda is gearing up for release after ‘Thriyambakkam’. That is famous movie title of actress Suhasini, ‘Benkiyali Aralida Hoovu’. The film was launched about a year and a half ago, and the release is a bit late.

‘Benkiyalli Aralida Hoovu’ reminds kannadigas of K Balachandar directed, Suhasini starrer film.

Now another movie of the same title is ready to come to the screen. Anupama Gowda is in the mainland and is directed by Devishree Prasad.

Actress Anupama Gowda, who plays a big fan in Kannada through Bigg Boss, has played the role of Suhasini, bringing to life the struggling husband of a zombie. Vishu Achar, producer and fundraiser of the film, said that the exploitation of women and women in the garment industry has been highlighted.

“My mother also worked in garments. So I got acquainted with the hard life there. The plot of the film is somewhere connected to our lives. Don’t know if this is a college boy – girls or not. But we want to see the garments employees. “Even if only one family is watching this film, the film crew will be successful,” said the heroine Anupama Gowda.

Sahithi Valiyarenga Gowda and V. Nagendra Prasad create the lyrics. Anuradha Bhatt sings the songs composed by Manohar.