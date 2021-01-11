Anti-cow slaughter ordinance will be challenged at SC: Retired SC judge

Bengaluru

V Gopala Gowda, retired Supreme Court judge has stated that the anti-cow slaughter ordinance issued by the Karnataka Governor will be challenged at the Supreme Court.

“This ordinance is illegal as an ordinance is acceptable only in an emergency situation. It will be challenged,” he said at a seminar organised by the State Raitha Sangha on the anti cow slaughter ordinance.

He further stated that none of the laws, which are anti-people in nature have managed to survive in any country.

“People’s power is bigger than any law. There is an urgent need to create awareness against anti-people legislations of the state and central governments,” he said.

He also informed that awareness drive shall be carried out at village-level.

Raitha Sangha president Kodihalli Chandrasekhar alleged that through this act, the government is trying to destroy the dairy industry.

Food expert KC Raghu and others were present.