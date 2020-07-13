Anita Bhat busy shooting ‘Joojaata’

The coronavirus infection was particularly troubling for cinema shooting.There was orders passed not to shoot any other form.But now the shooting restrictions have be relaxed to some extent and government has permitted to resume shoot of unfinished films. But, the relaxation does not apply to start a new film shooting. Joojaata is one of the films in Sandalwood which has resumed its shooting after lockdown relaxation.

The film had begun shoot and it was almost completed before the lockdown. As soon as the relaxation orders were passed, the film team scheduled shooting. Joojata is a horror-comedy directed by Nagesh Karthik. Actress Anita Bhat is playing the female lead who had recently appeared in ‘Bengaluru 69’. She is appearing in a glamorous role in this film.

“The story of the film involves city based characters. So Anita Bhat appears in glamorous role. There are many actors working for this film. This film is being shot in and around Bengaluru. Shooting will be completed in a couple of days. Later we will have to complete post-production works,” says director Nagesh.

This film is Nagesh’s debut directional though he has worked in the industry for almost 10 years. Girish, Comedy Khiladigalu fame Manu, Ashok, Mohan Juneja are also part of this film. Pradyottama who has given music to Ram Gopal Varma directional ‘Ice cream’ is giving music for this film too and Mahesh Chaitanya has written story and screenplay.