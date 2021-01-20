ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Aniissh starrer-directional Ramarjuna set to release on January 29

January 20, 2021
There has been a lot of curiosity surrounding actor Aniissh’s Ramarjuna. The actor revealed the release date of the film, which is set to release on January 29, 2021. The film team has released a couple of songs and a teaser out in the public domain already. The buzz surrounding the film only grew stronger recently when Aniissh revealed through Bangalore Times that his good friend Rakshit Shetty has come on board as a partner and will be presenting the film in theatres.

Rakshit had then shared, “I loved the way Aniissh had a hold on the narrative and the characters. I enjoy commercial films too, if they have the proper character arc and can take you along with the story. I felt for the characters and was a part of the journey and this for me was half the battle won. This made me invest in the film and choose to come aboard as a presenter. We hope to get it out in cinema halls soon.”

Ramarjuna stars Aniissh in the lead, while it has Nishvika Naidu as his leading lady. The film is now being released in Telugu too and the team was in Hyderabad recently for dubbing for the Telugu version. Meanwhile, motivated by his first effort, Aniissh has already announced that his second directorial venture which has been titled as NRI and he has revealed that it will be a Kannada and Telugu bilingual film that will be set mostly in Dubai. He has scripted this film too.

