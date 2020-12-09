Angelina Jolie’s message for victims of domestic abuse

Actress Angelina Jolie has urged women to speak up against domestic abuse, and talk to someone to protect themselves from such abuse. She has also urged people to “learn about domestic violence”, and how trauma affects the health.

In an interview to Harper’s Bazaar magazine, the 45-year-old actress, who is a Special Envoy for the United Nations, put out a powerful message for the women.

“Talk to someone. Try to find allies. Be connected for emergencies. For example, you can agree to a code word with a friend or family member, which tells them if you are facing an emergency. Begin to build a network and gain knowledge. It’s sad to say, but you can’t assume all friends and family will always want to believe and support you,” she said.

“Often it will be strangers who help. Or other victims, support groups, or faith groups. Above all, be careful. Only you really know the danger you are in, and until you find your support outside, you may feel quite alone,” she added.

The actress also urged people not to “judge” anyone who is suffering abuse.

She explained: “Take it seriously and stand by them. Listen to them. Don’t judge them. Try to understand the huge emotional, financial and legal pressures they are likely facing, including the pressure to stay silent about what has happened to them.”

The actress went on to stress on the importance of helping those who “you may suspect might experience abuse during the festive season”.

She said: “If it has even crossed your mind that someone you know might be vulnerable in this way, try to stay close and present in their lives.

“Make it clear that you are there for them. Another thing we can all do is educate ourselves. Learn about domestic violence. Learn how trauma affects our health and can lead to biological changes, particularly in children,” she added.