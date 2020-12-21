SPORTSTOP NEWS

Andy Murray grabs his first win in two months

December 21, 2020
London

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray won his first match in two months after defeating Dan Evans in straight sets at the Brits Premier League Tennis event being played in Roehampton.

The 33-year-old had not played since withdrawing from the tournament in Cologne, Germany, this October due to a pelvic problem.

Playing his opening match in event, the former world number one on Sunday showed great form as he defeated current British number one Evans 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.

Despite coming into this tournament having only played seven matches this year because of the Covid-19 suspension and injuries, Murray looked comfortable, sharp and moved freely around the indoor court.

The four-day tournament is organised by Lawn Tennis Association, the governing body for tennis in UK, aimed at helping the British players to gear up for the 2021 season.

