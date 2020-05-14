Andrea Jeremiah opens up about ‘Master’ for the first time

Andrea Jeremiah started her career as a playback singer and debuted as a lead actress in the film ‘Pachaikili Muthucharam’, which was directed by Gautham Menon. The multi-talented star then developed herself in both the fields and gave memorable songs as well as performances. Andrea Jeremiah is currently playing an important role in Vijay’s ‘Master’, and her role has not been revealed yet by the makers. However, now the actress herself has spoken about her role in Thalapathy’s most anticipated film in a recent interview and fans cannot keep calm.

Other than the confirmation of Andrea Jeremiah being a part of ‘Master’, there have been no reports about her role in the film. The actress was not even present for the grand audio launch of ‘Master’. But now, the actress has revealed in an interview that she opted to act in ‘Master’ as a treat to her fans. Also, she admitted that she has herself become a huge fan of Vijay while shooting ‘Master’. Andrea revealed that a car chase scene in ‘Master’ will be a special one, and that scene is a memorable one for her as well.