Shreyas ET Releasing Thriller In 11 Languages

OTTs offer films as well as web-series content and they charge monthly or yearly subscription fee. One needs to pay the subscription fee whether they watch or don’t watch any content in the platforms.

Shreyas ET introduced pay per view model with their first ever ATT (Any Time Theater) concept. One needs to pay only if they want to watch a particular film.

And, here comes another announcement from the organization. They declare that Shreyas ET will not provide screens for regular feature films. They will accept films with a runtime of 20 minutes to 80 minutes. They say people want engaging content with short runtime and the same was proved with their previous releases.

Ram Gopal Varma’s Thriller starring Apsara Rani will be releasing on Shreyas ET today in 11 languages at 9 PM.