Anasuya lost opportunities in TFI due to favoritism

Bollywood is slowly growing more inclusive and has opened up to new talent, but it’s still popularly held that star-kids get preferential treatment, and are often the first to be considered for author-backed roles. After the suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism and favoritism have become the hot topic of discussion in the film industry.

While the actors who don’t belong to film families claim that ‘nepotism’ is a common trend in the film industry, star kids defend their stance saying that in the end, it’s their hard work that helps them get work. Recently during the media interaction, TV host turned actress Anasuya opened up about favoritism in Telugu film Industry and revealed that she lost many opportunities due to favoritism in Tollywood.

In a latest interview, Anasuya Bharadwaj revealed that she lost many opportunities due to favoritism in Telugu film Industry. Rangasthalam girl added, “I lost so many opportunities due to favoritism a couple of years ago. But I decided to maintain silence since I didn’t want to call it out but today I am talking about this because favoritism and nepotism have been hot topics these days in the film industry.”

Anasuya concluded it by saying that she is in this position because of her hard work.