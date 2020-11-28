Anasuya Bharadwaj with Baby bump: Thank You Brother First Look

The anchor and actress Anasuya Bharadwaj who is popular for her glamour and performance skills, is currently working in a thriller drama Thank You Brother. Now according to the latest update, Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej has unveiled the first look poster of Thank You Brother. Coming on the first look poster of Thank You Brother, Anasuya Bharadwaj is seen flaunting her baby bump with a serious expression in a lift. The film Thank You Brother has Ashwin Viraj in the lead role and he is seen standing sideway to Anasuya Bharadwaj.

The serious expressions of these two lead actors- Anasuya and Ashwin Viraj and that too in the elevator giving hints that they are two dissimilar mindset people together. In this upcoming film Anasuya is essaying the role of Priya and Viraj will be seen as Abhi.

Anasuya and Ashwin Viraj starrer Thank You Brother is based on corona lockdown. The film is helmed by a debutant Ramesh Raparthi, and is jointly produced by Tharaknath Bommireddy and Magunta Sarath Chandra Reddy whereas Guna Balasubramanian is scoring the music.

The entire shoot of the film Thank You Brother has been wrapped up and the makers are planning to release it soon.