Ananya dating life, Kangana slams actors

It’s Christmas Eve and we are here to make it better with the top entertaining news of the day. So today we have Ananya Panday on her dating life, Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak in legal trouble, Kangana Ranaut indirectly slamming Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha saying CAA is definitely more important than Dabangg 3 and Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan joking about their age. So let’s check all of them in detail.

Ananya Panday has grown leaps and bounds in the last year. From meeting critical brickbats and commercial setbacks in her debut vehicle, Student of the Year 2, to being accepted as a talent to watch out for even by her harshest critics courtesy her sophomore outing, Pati Patni Aur Woh, turning out to be a box-office smash — the lass has finally arrived on the big stage and everyone is now waiting with bated breath to know what’s next on her cinematic journey. However, being the youth icon that she is, it’s not only the professional life of the starlet’s that scanned with a fine comb, but also her personal life, including her dietary intake, fitness regime, fashion sense and dating profile.