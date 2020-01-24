An actor’s career is about ups and downs: Sindhu Loknath

In an industry where actors are not only expected to dole out at least one film a year, but also be ‘busy’ with work all the time, as out of sight can be out of mind, Sindhu Loknath’s journey of working on Kaanadante Maayavadanu has spanned over three years. She has not had a release in this time, but when she was not shooting for this film, she was busy starring in a musical (she played Charlie Chaplin in a performance last year), and globe-trotting. As she is set to bounce back from this ‘break’, Sindhu chats with us about her journey in films, the need to stay positive through tough times, and why despite the long wait, this movie will be a benchmark in her career…

‘Actors have ups and downs too’

I started shooting for this film in 2016, and due to the untimely death of Raghava Uday, the antagonist in the film who drowned on the set of Masti Gudi, the project was on hold for a while. It was quite a jolt for all of us. Nearly 80% of the movie had been shot and only the climax remained, so we were in a fix as to how to move ahead. The makers then decided to reshoot the second half with Bhajarangi Loki replacing Uday. And few new elements were added — we shot a song in Kashmir, and elaborate sets were erected for some sequences, all of which was time consuming. After that, of course, the VFX work also took time. People believe that actors need to be constantly busy, but we have ups and downs too. Sometimes we have packed, back-to-back schedules and other times we have months of break. An actor’s life does not have a set routine and after nine years in the industry, I am used to the nature of work. Having said that, the past few years have also been an emotional time, because having a project stall just short of the finish line and then struggling to release it, after completing it eventually, can take a toll on you. It has not been easy, but I try to stay positive and believe that there is a lot more in store for me. I am really glad that the movie is finally ready for release and hope this paves the way for more opportunities.

‘It’s a pleasure working with a known team’

The movie is a fantasy love story between a ghost and a human being and is a commercial entertainer. It was a pleasure to work with this team. I have collaborated with Vikas before and since he was involved with Kaanadante Maayavadanu from the scripting stage, he knew the subject inside out and would help me out with scenes. I have known Raj, the director, from our days on the set of Lifeu Ishtene. He was a part of Yogaraj Bhat sir’s team. Raj loves fantasy films, and that’s the genre this movie falls in.

‘Travel keeps me calm’

2020 has just begun and I hope the year has good things in store for me. Right after Kaanadante Maayavadanu, I have another film and a musical to look forward to. Apart from that, I also have my solo trips; I am soon heading to Bhutan. Travel keeps me calm. Whenever I feel low, I head out on a trip. It helps me find peace and discover new cultures and places.