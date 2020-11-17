Amitabh Bachchan mourns the demise of Soumitra Chatterjee

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter recently to express grief over the untimely demise of ‘one of the mightiest pillars’ of the film industry, Soumitra Chatterjee who breathed his last on Sunday.

Sharing a throwback picture of himself with the late Dada ShahedPhalke awardee actor during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) hosted in Kolkata, he tweeted, “SoumitraChatterjee ..an iconic legend .. one of the mightiest pillars of the Film Industry, .. has fallen .. a gentle soul and abundant talent .. last met him at the IFFI in Kolkata .. Prayers ..”

Meanwhile, extremely saddened by Chatterjee’s demise, Satyajit Ray’s son, Sandip Ray shared with ETimes, “What can I say? I have lost someone whose association with me is 60-years old. Soumitrababu had all the elements required to be a perfect gentleman. He was focused, punctual, kind, understanding, affectionate and gentle. What stood out the most was the amount of hard work he put in behind every role. And you can’t even imagine the amount of homework he did. Not that he didn’t have his light moments with the crew when he joked and laughed, but once the camera was switched on- he was something else, just magic.”