Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS for check-up

New Delhi

Two weeks after his discharge, Home Minister Amit Shah has been re-admitted to All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after complaining breathing issue on Saturday, multiple sources told.

“As per the advice given at the time of his discharge, he has now been admitted for a complete medical check-up,” the All India Institute for Medical Sciences said.

Shah was readmitted to the AIIMS around 11 pm on Saturday after he complained of breathing issues.

Shah has been lodged in CN tower, a facility reserved for VVIPs. He is getting treatment under AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria. His condition is said to be stable now.

The senior BJP leader had tested positive for coronavirus on August 2 but later tested negative on August 14. However, he was admitted to AIIMS on August 18 again for medical care after recovering from the viral infection.

He had also received treatment for COVID-19 at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

